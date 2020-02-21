Fact Check: Sensational video showing Trump with bikini-clad women is fake

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and February 25, and the world of internet is afire with a lot of buzz, which may or may not be true. A sensational video has hit the social media showing Donald Trump suggestively posing with bikini-clad women. Referring to the video, people are questioning as to why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending crores of rupees to welcome him.

A 30-second-long video was shared by a number of users on social media -- Twitter and Facebook. PM Modi is spending Rs 100 crores in 3 hours for this cheap person Donald Trump, a Hindi caption on Facebook read.

Facebook user posts video of Donald Trump.

The claims were, however, found to be false. The person seen in the video is not Donald Trump but his impersonator -- Dennis Alan. He is known for mocking the US President. He has an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump that he is often mistaken for the man himself.

Earlier in 2018, Alan grabbed eyeballs when he appeared with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's look-alike Howard X. Both of them waved at shoppers as they walked through a crowded mall during a promotional event dubbed the "real" Trump-Kim summit.