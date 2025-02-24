Explosion rocks Russian consulate in France's Marseille, Moscow terms it 'terrorist attack' As per media reports, unidentified attackers threw two Molotov cocktails inside the consulate. A stolen car was also found near the scene.

An explosion rocked the Russian consulate in France's Marseille on Monday which prompted a swift emergency response, with around 30 firefighters rushing to the scene. Speaking about the blast, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said it "resembled a terrorist attack."

According to reports from the Russian news agency TASS, no casualties have been reported so far. Preliminary findings suggest that unidentified individuals threw two Molotov cocktails into the consulate’s garden. Additionally, a stolen car was discovered near the blast site, raising further suspicions. Authorities are investigating the incident, and security measures around the consulate have been intensified.

Russia demands thorough investigation

Zakharova said Russia demands an immediate and thorough investigation into the incident and measures to improve the security of Russia's foreign facilities. "The blasts at the Russian consulate general in Marseille exhibit all the signs of a terrorist attack. We demand that the host country take immediate, thorough action to investigate the incident, as well as measures to improve the security of Russia's foreign facilities," Maria Zakharova said.

The suspect fled, and an investigation has been launched, an official said on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly under national police policy. Authorities have not provided details on the suspect or a possible motive.

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service had warned of attack

On February 19, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) warned that the Ukrainian authorities were considering the possibility of conducting terrorist attacks on Russian diplomatic facilities in Europe, especially in Germany, the Baltic, and Scandinavian countries, as per the report. According to the SVR, the Ukrainians could also attack Slovakia or Hungary as such a choice offers an "additional advantage," enabling them to discredit members of the European Union with a special position on the Ukraine conflict.

It should be noted here that Marseille, France’s second-largest city and a major Mediterranean port, is home to a diverse population but does not have a notably large Russian community. France has seen multiple protests against Russia’s war in Ukraine since 2022, including demonstrations in Marseille, Paris, and other cities.

