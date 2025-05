Explosion heard near Sharafi Goth in Karachi after 3 blasts in Lahore, claims Pakistani media Karachi blast: The explosion occurred in the Sharafi Goth neighbourhood of Pakistan's Karachi just hours after Lahore was rocked by three explosions.

Karachi:

Pakistan was yet again rocked by an explosion in Karachi on Thursday, just hours after three blasts reportedly took place near a military establishment in Lahore's Walton area, triggering a security alert and closure of three airports in the country.

The latest explosions occurred in the Sharafi Goth area of Karachi city and the police have recovered metal fragments from the site, Pakistan's Samaa TV reported.

The exact nature and reason of the blast is yet to be ascertained.