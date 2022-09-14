Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. US: Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured, bomb squad rushed to campus

US: Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured, bomb squad rushed to campus

Explosion at university in Boston: Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Boston Updated on: September 14, 2022 6:39 IST
us blast, boston, northeastern university
Image Source : AP US: Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured, bomb squad rushed to campus

Highlights

  • An explosion at Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, left one person injured.
  • A police bomb squad was rushed to the campus when a suspicious package was discovered.
  • Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near Holmes Hall.

Explosion at university in Boston: An explosion at Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, left one person injured, reported local media. A police bomb squad was rushed to the campus when a suspicious package was discovered. The reports of an explosion remain unconfirmed, and at least one person sustained minor injuries. 

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

(With AP Inputs)

Also Read: 21 years of 9/11 attacks: Wrenching to remember, hard to forget - a collapse of the World Trade Center

 

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News