US: Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured, bomb squad rushed to campus

Explosion at university in downtown Boston leaves one injured, bomb squad rushed to campus

Explosion at university in Boston: An explosion at Boston's Northeastern University on Tuesday, left one person injured, reported local media. A police bomb squad was rushed to the campus when a suspicious package was discovered. The reports of an explosion remain unconfirmed, and at least one person sustained minor injuries.

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene. Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries. Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

