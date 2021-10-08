Explosion in Afghanistan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Explosion in Afghan mosque leaves casualties, witnesses say.

A powerful explosion in a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Friday has left several casualties, witnesses said.

The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province during the weekly Friday prayer service. Witnesses said they were praying when they heard the explosion.

The cause was not immediately clear.

The Taliban leadership has been grappling with a growing threat from the local Islamic State affiliate, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan. IS militants have ramped up attacks to target their rivals, including two deadly bombings in Kabul.

IS has also targeted Afghanistan’s religious minorities in attacks.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul.

(This is a developing story.)

Latest World News