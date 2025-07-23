Ex-Maldives minister says PM Modi's visit beyond symbolism, recalls strain in ties 'unfortunate' PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the Maldives, at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu, is being viewed as a significant step towards mending the strained relations between the two countries.

New Delhi:

Former foreign minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming State Visit to the Maldives on July 25-26. Shahid said he was pleased to see relations between the two countries improving after a period of diplomatic strain, which he attributed to the current Maldivian government's election rhetoric.

He emphasised that the Prime Minister’s visit holds deeper significance as it coincides with the 60th anniversary of Maldivian independence.

'Strain in India-Maldives ties were unfortunate'

Shahid noted that PM Modi’s visit is not merely symbolic but marks a meaningful shift in bilateral relations. Calling it a "public recognition" of past mistakes, he said the decision to invite Modi as the Guest of Honour for the independence celebrations demonstrates the Maldivian government’s acknowledgment that the earlier anti-India narrative was unfounded. He described the previous strain as "unfortunate" and a result of politically motivated misinformation spread during elections.

India’s support to Maldives over six decades

Reflecting on the long-standing ties between the two nations, Shahid highlighted India’s consistent support for the Maldives over the past 60 years. He pointed out that India has been a generous development partner, contributing significantly to the country’s infrastructure and growth. The visit, he said, also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives.

Shahid mentioned that several key infrastructure projects launched during his government’s tenure are nearing completion, some of which will be inaugurated during Modi’s visit. He also expressed optimism about the timely completion of the Greater Male Connectivity Project — the largest infrastructure initiative in the Maldives to date, which is expected to be ready by next year. He called this a reflection of the strong development partnership between the two countries.

Thaw in ties

PM Modi’s upcoming visit to the Maldives, at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu, is being viewed as a significant step towards mending the strained relations between the two countries. The visit marks the first by the Indian leader since President Muizzu took office and follows a period of diplomatic frostiness.

"I look forward to my meetings with President Muizzu and other political leadership, to advance our joint vision of a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, and to strengthen our cooperation for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," the Prime Minister said.

Modi expressed confidence that the visit would lead to concrete outcomes that would directly benefit the people of both nations, while also advancing India’s Neighbourhood First Policy.

