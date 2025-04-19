'Everybody out, please move': Young girl faints in Oval Office, Trump's session with reporters cut short

A question-and-answer session with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was abruptly stopped on Friday (local time) after a young girl fainted, according to a New York Post report. The White House officials sprang into action as they shooed away reporters and photographers, who were present at the Oval Office to cover the swearing-in ceremony of Mehmet Oz as Administrator of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
A White House aide could be heard saying, "Everybody out, please move," as a young relative of Mehmet Oz collapsed. According to the NYP report, the aide instructed journalists to not click photos.