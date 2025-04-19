'Everybody out, please move': Young girl faints in Oval Office, Trump's session with reporters cut short A young girl fainted during a question-and-answer session with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The incident occurred after Mehmet Oz, 64, had just been sworn in as administrator of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Washington:

A question-and-answer session with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office was abruptly stopped on Friday (local time) after a young girl fainted, according to a New York Post report. The White House officials sprang into action as they shooed away reporters and photographers, who were present at the Oval Office to cover the swearing-in ceremony of Mehmet Oz as Administrator of the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

A White House aide could be heard saying, "Everybody out, please move," as a young relative of Mehmet Oz collapsed. According to the NYP report, the aide instructed journalists to not click photos.