Eurostar suspends London-Europe train services indefinitely due to power disruption in Channel Tunnel Delays and cancellations are being caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed Le Shuttle train, the operator said. Le Shuttle trains transport vehicles between England and France.

London:

Eurostar suspended all London-Europe train services indefinitely due to a major power disruption in the Channel Tunnel, impacting peak winter travel to Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Disneyland Paris, with the operator urging passengers to postpone travel or seek refunds, though no firm resumption time was given. Delays and cancellations are being caused by an overhead power supply problem and a failed Le Shuttle train, the operator said. Le Shuttle trains transport vehicles between England and France.

Eurostar issues advisory for passengers

“We strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date,” Eurostar said. “Please don't come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel." The disruptions come during the peak of New Year's Eve holiday travel.

As per a statement on its website, Eurostar, the high-speed train operator, has cautioned passengers about severe delays but has yet to provide a timeline for the resumption of services. The spokesperson of the firm declined to specify the number of passengers affected by the service interruption.

Power disruption impacts Europe's busy rail routes

Moreover, the power supply disruption has significantly impacted one of Europe's busiest international rail routes during the peak winter travel season, with services to major destinations such as Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, and Disneyland Paris from London being affected.

Eurostar had earlier also advised passengers to postpone their journeys to a later date. However, the operator blamed the travel chaos on "a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train". The disruption in the train services came in the very busy travel period between Christmas and New Year. Eurostar runs trains from London's St Pancras station to locations including Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.