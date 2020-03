Image Source : AP European Union bans all 'non-essential' incoming travelers for 30 days

The European Union has banned all non-essential incoming travelers for 30 days as cases of coronavirus in the region skyrocket. Italy, Spain, UK and Germany are among the worst affected European countries.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has already designated Europe as the new epicenter of coronavirus after the cases in China saw a downwards trend.

(more to follow...)