Rainbow on Mars? ESA reveals stunning pics of 'rusty' red planet, netizens say 'feels like home'

Follow us on Image Source : EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY Pictures of a 'surprise rainbow' on the surface of Mars.

The mere mention of the planet Mars is synonymous with the colour red. The chilly, rusty and desert-like planet has been widely explored and is the home of several interesting phenomenons. However, recently released pictures by the European Space Agency (ESA) show that Mars is more than just a red planet, with sightings of a "surprising rainbow" on the surface.

The pictures were released by the ESA with the caption "Mars: More than just red" with stunning visuals of the planet's surface. The ESA uploaded images captured from the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter showing layers of yellow clays (containing iron and magnesium), white and blue aluminium deposits and dark eroded rock. "Sure, Mars looks rusty from Earth, but space cameras reveal a surprising rainbow," said ESA.

The space agency provided more details about the surprising sight of a rainbow on the surface of Mars. "Welcome to Mawrth Vallis. Once filled with liquid water, is a treasure trove of minerals. It was even considered a landing site for our ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover, searching for signs of past life," ESA added.

The agency presented the age-old question that has puzzled people and explorers alike, "Does Mars hold the secrets of ancient life?". The post has been widely shared by social media users, garnering over 7,000 likes and counting. It also accumulated thousands of comments from awestruck netizens. "Why is it looking more and more like home, right?" said one individual.

"Whaaaat!! such a crazy detail," said another wonderstruck user, while another said, "This is incredible...we're in for some real surprises across the universe. Some people even speculated that Mars definitely has "intelligence and civilised life with ancient origins".

Image Source : INSTAGRAMNetizens react to ESA's images of a rainbow on Mars.

Mars is one of the most thoroughly explored planets of the solar system, except Earth of course! According to the ESA, there were high hopes that the planet's seasonal colour changes were signs of growing vegetation. The existence of plants meant that all manner of other life might be out there. However, scientists have not been able to confirm whether there is life suitable to humans on the red planet.

Mars is located less than 60 million kilometres away from the Earth. Forty years of exploration have revealed a fascinating world with deep valleys, huge volcanoes and ice-crystal clouds. The Martian environment may be inhospitable, but it is far more welcoming than the searing surface of Venus, the ESA says.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's adorable meeting with two 'special visitors' at his office, netizens go 'aww' | WATCH