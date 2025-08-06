Europe's Harshvardhan Jain? Meet 20-year-old Daniel Jackson who declared himself president of unclaimed land The Free Republic of Verdis has faced resistance from the Croatian authorities. In October 2023, the Croatian police detained Jackson and other settlers of the Free Republic of Verdis. They were also deported and a lifetime ban was imposed on all of them.

A 20-year-old man has proclaimed himself the president of a self-proclaimed country, the Free Republic of Verdis. The country is situated on a 0.5-square-kilometre forest patch over an unclaimed land between Serbia and Croatia, and has a flag, currency and around 400 citizens, according to a report by the New York Post.

The man has been identified as Daniel Jackson, who said that the land was not claimed by either sides. He had declared independence of the country on May 30, 2019.

"Verdis was an idea I had when I was 14," Jackson, who is a digital designer, said. "It was just a bit of an experiment at first with a few mates. We have all dreamed of creating something crazy."

What are the official language of this new country?

As per Jackson, the Free Republic of Verdis has three official languages - English, Croatian, and Serbian. Besides, it uses Euro as its official currency.

How can one reach the Free Republic of Verdis?

One can reach the Free Republic of Verdis only via boat from Croatia's Osijek.

Did the Free Republic of Verdis face any resistance?

The Free Republic of Verdis has faced resistance from the Croatian authorities. In October 2023, the Croatian police detained Jackson and other settlers of the Free Republic of Verdis. They were also deported and a lifetime ban was imposed on all of them.

Jackson said he was told by Croatian authorities that he was "threat to homeland security". "They deported us but couldn’t give a reason why..." he said.

Jackson has also accused the Croatian authorities of conducting surveillance of the Free Republic of Verdis. Calling the Croatian authorities "aggressive", Jackson has alleged that Croatia tried to block his access from Serbia as well. "We have had a lot of problems with Croatian authorities, but we do want a good relationship with them in the future," he noted.

'Hope I will return'

Despite facing resistance from the Croatian authorities, Jackson hopes that he will return to the Free Republic of Verdis one day. He has also said that he will step down from his position and hold an election, as he is "not interested" in power at all. "I just want to be a normal citizen. It has been eye-opening, and I am quite proud of what I have achieved," he noted.