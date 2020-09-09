Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan (Representational image)

Unknown masked assailants shot dead a eunuch and critically wounded another on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The duo was ambushed by the assailants while on their way home after attending a function in Palosai area of Peshawar district, they said.

Farzana, President of Transgender Association, said the masked assailants shot a volley of bullets at them. One of them died on the spot, while another, who sustained six bullets, was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in a critical condition, police said.

