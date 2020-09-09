Wednesday, September 09, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan

Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan

Unknown masked assailants shot dead a eunuch and critically wounded another on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The duo was ambushed by the assailants while on their way home after attending a function in Palosai area of Peshawar district

PTI PTI
Islamabad Published on: September 09, 2020 14:18 IST
Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan (Representational image)

Eunuch killed, another injured by assailants in Pakistan (Representational image)

Unknown masked assailants shot dead a eunuch and critically wounded another on Wednesday in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. The duo was ambushed by the assailants while on their way home after attending a function in Palosai area of Peshawar district, they said.

Farzana, President of Transgender Association, said the masked assailants shot a volley of bullets at them. One of them died on the spot, while another, who sustained six bullets, was shifted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in a critical condition, police said. 

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X