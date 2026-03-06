Etihad Airways resumes limited flights from Abu Dhabi amid war tensions | Check operational routes now

Abu Dhabi:

Amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of a limited commercial flight schedule starting Friday (March 6). The airline said it will operate select international routes from Abu Dhabi, following comprehensive safety and security assessments carried out by authorities. According to the airline, passengers who had earlier bookings will be re-accommodated on the newly scheduled flights at the earliest possible time. At the same time, tickets for the resumed services have also been made available for purchase on the airline's official website. The airline clarified that the decision to restart operations was approved only after careful evaluation of the regional security situation, and flight operations will continue to be closely monitored.

Passengers advised to travel only with confirmed booking

Etihad Airways has urged travellers not to arrive at the airport unless they have been contacted directly by the airline or possess a confirmed booking on one of the resumed flights. Affected passengers will receive direct communication regarding the status of their flights and the options available to them. Travellers have also been advised to ensure that their contact information is updated in their booking details and to keep checking their email for further updates related to their journey.

Flights operating between March 6 and March 19

The airline confirmed that flights to and from Abu Dhabi will run on a limited basis between March 6 and March 19. These services will connect the UAE capital with several major international destinations across Asia, Europe and North America. As per the airline, the destinations included in the temporary schedule are Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow Airport, Madrid, Malé, Milan Malpensa Airport, Sheremetyevo International Airport, Mumbai, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Incheon International Airport, Toronto and Zurich.

However, the airline noted that all services will remain subject to operational approvals and may be altered depending on airspace conditions in the region.

Most other flights still suspended

Despite the partial resumption, Etihad Airways confirmed that all other scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended for now. Passengers affected by the suspension will receive direct updates from the airline regarding their flight status and alternative travel arrangements, it added. Travellers have been strongly advised to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and to keep their booking details updated to receive timely alerts.

