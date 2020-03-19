Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19: Etihad airlines reduces flights to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and more

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) flag carrier, Etihad airlines has further reduced its daily flights to key Indian cities as preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic. The Abu Dhabi-based airline said on Wednesday that it has reduced its daily flights New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, reports Gulf News. The airline has also temporarily suspended all flights to Azerbaijan, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Nairobi, Kuwait and Lebanon among other destinations.

"This is being carried out for the safety and convenience of its customers and staff, and to minimise operational disruption during this period," said the airline.

The UAE has so far reported 113 confirmed coronavirus cases with no deaths, while India has 168 infections with three fatalities.