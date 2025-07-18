Epstein Scandal: Trump to not recommend special counsel in case; know why Epstein case: Jeffrey Epstein was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He was found dead in a cell of New York jail in 2019 after his arrest.

Washington:

The White House on Thursday (July 17) said that US President Donald Trump will not recommend appointing a special prosecutor for the Epstein case. The announcement was made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"The president would not recommend [a] special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels," she said. "The president has called for Attorney General Pam Bondi, the Department of Justice and the FBI to put forward any additional credible evidence in regards to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes."

The announcement comes a day after the US President evaded a question about the same. "I have nothing to do with it," said Trump, as quoted by CNN.

Why did Trump decide not to appoint a special prosecutor?

Leavitt, in her statement on Thursday, noted that she was "not sure" whether the US President had discussed the idea of appointing a special council with the Attorney General Pan Bomdi. It should be noted that the attorney general has the power to appoint a special counsel. However, Trump on many occasions has avoided this practice.

Trump orders release of grand jury transcripts from Epstein case

Meanwhile, the US President has also ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from Epstein case, following mounting pressure from his supporters over a report which concluded there was no evidence to support long-running theories about his case.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" he posted on Truth Social.

Following Trump's post, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that the US Department of Justice is ready to urge the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the Epstein case. "President Trump—we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts," she posted on 'X', which was formerly known as Twitter.

Jeffrey Epstein was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors. The matter became public in 2006. He was found dead in a cell of New York jail in 2019 after his arrest. Trump's supporters want more details about this case, but the US President has called this a "hoax".