Epstein files: Woman claims Trump sexually assaulted her as minor in new batch of documents released by US

Washington:

The US Department of Justice has released a new set of documents linked to the investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein, including records referring to a woman who alleged that US President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

The documents relate to a 2019 statement the woman gave to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in which she alleged that Epstein introduced her to Trump in either New York or New Jersey.

The records summarise interviews conducted by FBI agents in 2019 as part of the broader probe into Epstein, who was accused of running a sex trafficking operation involving underage girls.

According to the newly disclosed material, the woman alleged that Trump attempted to force her to perform oral sex, Reuters reported. She said he made a remark "to the effect of" teaching her how “little girls are supposed to be” and tried to compel her to carry out the act.

The woman said she refused and alleged that Trump struck her. She also recalled that later the same day a “blond beautiful woman” approached her and advised her to wear a bra every night. The Justice Department cautioned that some of the documents contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” about Trump, and Reuters said it could not independently verify the allegations.

Officials said the records were among 15 files that had previously been “incorrectly coded as duplicative”, which is why they were not released earlier.

The disclosure comes amid growing scrutiny in the US House of Representatives over the Justice Department’s handling of records related to the Epstein investigation. Lawmakers recently voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi for questioning on the matter.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Politico that the allegations were “completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence”.

Trump has previously said his association with Epstein ended in the mid 2000s and that he was unaware of Epstein’s sexual abuse of underage girls.

