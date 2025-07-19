Epstein case: Trump orders release of all grand jury testimony, says 'nothing will be good for troublemakers' This comes days after the White House said that Trump will not recommend appointing a special prosecutor for the Epstein case.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he has ordered the Department of Justice to release all grand jury testimony in the Epstein case. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised his opponents and said that "nothing will be good" for the troublemakers.

"I have asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval," the US President posted. "With that being said, and even if the Court gave its full and unwavering approval, nothing will be good enough for the troublemakers and radical left lunatics making the request. It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!"

This comes days after the White House said that Trump will not recommend appointing a special prosecutor for the Epstein case. It must be noted that the US President is facing immense pressure from his political opponents in the Epstein case.

'Release all grand jury transcripts': Trump

Earlier, Trump had ordered the release of all grand jury transcripts. Later, US Attorney General Pam Bondi had said that the Justice Department is ready to urge the court to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!" Trump had posted on Truth Social.

Trump sues Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch

Meanwhile, Trump has also sued The Wall Street Journal and media mogul Rupert Murdoch and filed a USD 10 billion lawsuit against them over their reporting in the Epstein case. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal had put a new spotlight on his relationship with Epstein, who was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

This matter has created fissures between Trump and his loyal supporters, who have criticised the White House over the handling of this matter. His supporters want more clarity about Epstein, who was found dead in 2019 in his cell in New York jail.