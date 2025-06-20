Macron urges Europe to rethink US' F-35 jets dependence, promotes Rafale for strategic autonomy The timing of Macron's message comes at a time when the Trump administration is signalling a possible rollback of NATO commitments, echoing doubts from Trump's first term, European leaders are increasingly being pushed to bolster their own defence capabilities.

Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a strong appeal to European nations, calling for a major rethink of their reliance on American-made military equipment, particularly the widely used F-35 fighter jets. In a bold move, Macron urged his European allies to consider switching to French-manufactured Rafale jets instead. "European friends, you have a call," he captioned a photo showing France's Rafale jet on X.

The timing of Macron's message comes at a time when the Trump administration is signalling a possible rollback of NATO commitments, echoing doubts from Trump's first term, European leaders are increasingly being pushed to bolster their own defence capabilities. Macron, a long-time advocate of European strategic autonomy, is now doubling down on his pitch to make European defence truly European.

Macron urges Europe to ditch US arms

In his renewed push, Macron is actively encouraging NATO allies and EU partners to invest in European-made military hardware, arguing that a shift away from American technology would not only enhance regional self-reliance but also drive down costs through scaled-up production. He envisions a more unified and self-sufficient European defence network—one that’s no longer tethered to the whims of Washington.

In recent years, several European nations, including Poland and Finland, have chosen to bolster their air forces with the US-made F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets developed by Lockheed Martin. Poland signed a $4.6 billion agreement in 2020 for the procurement of 32 F-35s, while Finland followed suit in 2021 with an order for 64 of the advanced aircraft.

US F-35 Jet Vs Rafale

The F-35 is renowned for its stealth capabilities, cutting-edge electronic warfare systems, and state-of-the-art sensors—features that significantly enhance its battlefield effectiveness. In contrast, France's Rafale, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter developed by Dassault Aviation, boasts robust air-to-air and ground strike capabilities. The Rafale was notably used by India in its operations against terror camps in Pakistan.

