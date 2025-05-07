Operation Sindoor: Emergency declared in Punjab province of Pakistan after India strikes terror camps Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 (Tuesday) that killed 26 people.

Islamabad:

In Pakistan's Punjab province, an emergency was declared on Wednesday (May 7) in the wake of the Indian missile attack in PoK. All the educational institutions are also closed after India destroyed terror camps in Pakistan and PoK today. The Pakistan army said that at least 26 people were killed and 46 injured in the Indian strikes launched shortly after midnight on cities in the Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared a state of emergency across the province,” a Punjab government statement said.

All security agencies, including the Punjab Police, have been placed on high alert. Leaves of all doctors and medical staff across hospitals in Punjab have been cancelled. The statement said all staff have been ordered to report for duty immediately, and district administrations in all districts of Punjab have also been placed on high alert.

Officers and personnel of all relevant institutions, including Civil Defence, have been summoned, it said. The educational institutions would remain closed on Wednesday, the statement said. The Pakistan airspace, which was closed for all flight operations following the Indian attack, is now partially being opened.

Tourists in Pahalgam call for another 'Operation Sindoor' against terrorists

Tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Wednesday hailed the Indian Armed Forces over Operation Sindoor, which struck nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. In an emotional response, a tourist from Mumbai told media, "I salute those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack, but I have faith in the Indian armed forces. I know that whatever they need to do, they will do it - I have full faith in those who are running the country."

Another tourist said, "We are visiting Pahalgam fearlessly as the Indian Army is with us. Another operation should be carried out to finish them (terrorists)."

Meanwhile, the Mother of Manjunath Rao, a victim from Karnataka who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, expressed her approval of the Union Government's Operation Sindoor, calling it an appropriately named response to the tragedy. She voiced her confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"We were hopeful that PM Modi would take good action. Operation Sindoor is an appropriate name for the operation," said Manjunath Rao's mother. Earlier today, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi, said that 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected to prevent damage to civilians and their infrastructure. "The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives," she said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of the destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke, where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, received training. Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot, were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.