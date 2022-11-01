Elon Musk turns 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' amid sea of queries over verification

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chef Twit Elon Musk now becomes 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

Elon Musk on Tuesday changed his profile to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'. Bombarded with requests to change the social media platform, Musk decided to change his profile for 112.7 million followers.

Image Source : ELON MUSK/TWITTER SCREENGRABElon Musk changes bio to 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator'

On Monday, Elon Musk dissolved the entire Twitter board and was named the sole director of Twitter. Earlier, the Tesla CEO had fired Parag Agrawal and three other top executives of the company.

The development comes amid unconfirmed reports stating Musk will soon charge $20 monthly for the Twitter blue badge.

As the curiosity grows, famous American author Stephen King took to Twitter and said $20 to get the Twitter blue badge is too much.

"$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron," he posted.

"We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?", Musk was quick to respond.

The new Twitter CEO further said that he will explain the rationale in a longer form before this is implemented.

"It is the only way to defeat the bots and trolls," he mentioned.

Musk also suggested his followers to follow Yoel Roth, who is Head of Safety and Integrity at the micro-blogging platform, "for the most accurate understanding of what's happening with trust and safety at Twitter".

He also told a follower that Twitter will soon purge all inactive accounts, possibly if they are inactive for more than a year.

On dissolving the Twitter board, Musk said: "This is just temporary."

Musk is now officially the new CEO of Twitter as the micro-blogging platform braces for deeper layoffs.

He has reportedly brought more than 50 employees from Tesla into Twitter to help with the transition.

(With inputs from IANS)

