'Japan will eventually cease to exist if...': Elon Musk's new tweet

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk, whose tweets are known to start debates across the world, in new micro-blog has showed his concerns over a sudden drop in Japan's population and said the country will cease to exist if birth rate doesn't exeed the death rate.

"At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world," Musk, who is also the new owner of Twitter, said.

Elon Musk was tagged in an article on Twitter having latest data on Japan's population, following which he tweeted his response.

According to a report by Kyodo News quoting Japanese government data, Japan had its largest drop on record, falling by 644,000 to just over 125.5 million in 2021, reflecting a decline in foreign residents amid tighter border controls over the coronavirus pandemic and the rapidly aging society.

The population stood at 125,502,000 as of October 1, down 644,000 from a year earlier for the 11th consecutive year of decline. The drop was the biggest since comparable data became available in 1950, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Expressing concerns over this development, Musk said unless something changes in Japan to maintain a high birth rate over the existing death rate, the country will cease to exit eventually and that would be a great loss for the world.

