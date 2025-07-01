Musk threatens to float new party if Senate approves Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill': 'Country needs...' Titled "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the proposed legislation is part of Donald Trump's second-term agenda. It calls for increased funding across key sectors, including defense, energy production, and border security.

Washington:

The rift between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump has reignited once again. As the Senate debated Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' on Monday ahead of a crucial vote, Musk issued a sharp warning, calling it "insane" and a massive burden on taxpayers.

Musk accused the Republicans of abandoning fiscal conservative values and called for the formation of a new political party that "genuinely prioritises the interests of the people." He vowed to create a new "America Party" if President Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' passes.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he wrote on X.

'America Party will be formed the next day'

A few hours later, he went further, declaring on X that if the "insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day." "Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE," he wrote.

Why Musk against Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill'?

Musk has consistently backed strict immigration measures like closed borders and deportations, aligning with the Trump administration. However, the new domestic policy bill seems to have caused a rift between the Tesla CEO and the White House. Musk criticised the Republican-backed bill, arguing that it would escalate national debt and referring to it as "debt slavery."

According to CNN, the Senate bill would add nearly $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate released Sunday. The Senate legislation costs more than the House-approved bill, which would add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

The Senate package contains deeper tax cuts, fewer spending cuts and provisions that would raise revenue. The White House has argued the bill "slashes deficits" and the debt, while "unleashing economic growth."

The Trump administration and certain Senate Republicans are opting not to include the cost of extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts in their calculations of the bill's impact on the federal deficit.

Though Musk has said the loss of electric vehicle and solar energy subsidies and credits in the bill are not why he opposes the legislation, he has complained the bill "gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future."

