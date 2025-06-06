Elon Musk threatens to drop Epstein-Trump files bombshell as feud with US President turns worse Elon Musk and President Trump’s alliance has fallen apart and how. Musk announced the shutdown of SpaceX’s Dragon programme following Trump’s threat to revoke his contracts. The dispute, ignited by a contentious bill, quickly spiralled into personal attacks and explosive allegations against Trump.

Washington:

Elon Musk and former US President Donald Trump, once close allies, have entered into a bitter and highly public feud that erupted on Thursday, effectively ending their months-long partnership. The fallout escalated quickly after Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced he would retire SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft—just hours after Trump threatened to cancel all government contracts linked to Musk’s companies.

The rift was triggered by Musk’s criticism of Trump's sweeping legislative proposal, dubbed the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which includes aggressive tax cuts and increased government spending.

Musk further alleged that President Donald Trump is named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files, suggesting that this is the "real reason" those documents have never been fully made public.

Here's a 10-point cheatsheet on the Trump-Musk feud