Elon Musk takes swipe at Trump's 'America Party' rant: 'What's Truth Social? Never heard of it'

Washington:

The ongoing feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump has intensified further. After Trump launched a fresh attack on 'Truth Social', criticising Musk for floating a third 'America Party', the Tesla CEO responded on X, sarcastically stating that he had never heard of the social media platform.

Musk's response on X came after a user shared a screenshot of Donald Trump's long Truth Social rant against his former ally.

"What’s Truth Social?" Musk wrote.

In another post, he added, "Never heard of it".

Trump calls Musk a "train wreck"

In his post, Trump called Musk a "train wreck" who had gone "completely off the rails" over the "past five weeks". Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, saying, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails," essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them."

The US President further added that third parties only lead to "total disruption and chaos" and Washington has "enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!"

Trump added that Musk is unhappy because the bill scraps the EV Mandate, which takes away green-energy credits for Tesla’s electric vehicles. "Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country. It is a Great Bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the ridiculous Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate, which would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time," he added.

Musk announced on Saturday that he is establishing the ‘America Party’ in response to Trump’s tax cut and spending bill, which Musk said would bankrupt the country.

Netizens remind Musk about Truth Social

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to remind Musk about Truth Social, a platform he had previously claimed that the President's social media platform, Truth Social, was beating out X and TikTok on the Apple Store.

"Elon Musk says he's never heard of Truth Social. However, he has made several posts in the past about President Trump’s Truth Social posts," said Trump ally Laura Loomer.

Another user posted a screenshot of Musk's 2022 X post where he was comparing Truth Social's performance on Apple Store against Twitter and TikTok.

It’s worth noting that Elon Musk has openly expressed his distrust and dissatisfaction with the 'Big, Beautiful Bill', which has become one of the main reasons behind the growing rift between him and Donald Trump. In response to this disagreement, Musk has floated the idea of launching a third political party, named the America Party. However, despite several posts and statements from Musk, the America Party has not yet been officially registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

