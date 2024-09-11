'I'll give you a child': Elon Musk to Taylor Swift after she backed Kamala Harris in US elections

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tesla CEO Elon Musk and global popstar Taylor Swift.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has strongly backed former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, took a swipe at global popstar Taylor Swift after the latter announced that she will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz in the November elections.

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life," said Musk, taking a dig at the singer after she signed off her endorsement for Harris with "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady". Swift made the endorsement to her 283 million followers on Instagram and her post had been liked nearly 2 million times within 25 minutes.

Swift's post included an image of the singer with a cat and her statement was signed off as "childless cat lady" in an apparent dig at remarks previously made by Trump's running mate JD Vance, who said the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies".

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Swift said. With this endorsement, Swift put at rest earlier rumours claiming that she would be supporting Donald Trump in the elections. These rumours came after Trump had earlier reposted an image of Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam outfit and accepted her endorsement for his campaign, which she had never given.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she said on her Instagram post.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she added.

The first US presidential debate between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump concluded in a fiery exchange in Philadelphia on Wednesday (Indian time), with both launching a series of personal attacks on each other as they sought a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought election. Kamala Harris managed to put Donald Trump on the defensive on several issues, prompting the latter to retort angrily with a series of dubious claims.

