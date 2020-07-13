Image Source : PTI Elon Musk surpasses Warren Buffett on world's richest people ranking list

After Elon Musk's net worth rose $6.1 billion on Friday, the Tesla founder became the world's seventh-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 49-year-old owns about a fifth of Tesla's outstanding stock, which comprises the bulk of his $70.5 billion fortune. According to reports, his majority ownership of closely held Space-X accounts for about $15 billion. The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

Top 10 richest people in the world according to Bloomberg Billionaire Rankings

Image Source : BBI Current top 10 richest people in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index

According to Bloomberg News, Musk is the latest entrepreneur to surpass Buffet in the rank's of the world's richest. Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft Corp. CEO and Google co-founders Larry Page and Brin also have leapfrogged the Oracle of Omaha. Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani also surpassed Buffett this week.

Buffett’s fortune dropped earlier this week when he donated $2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity. The 89-year-old has given away more than $37 billion of Berkshire shares since 2006.

