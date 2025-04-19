Elon Musk says 'looking forward to visit India this year' after conversation with PM Modi Tesla CEO Elon Musk has posted on X about his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that he is looking forward to "visiting India later this year!"

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump's close aide and DOGE chief, Elon Musk, in a post on X, has shared his plans for visiting India. Acknowledging the phone call he had on Friday (April 18) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Musk said, "It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year.'

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi said that his discussion with Musk covered various issues, including topics such as collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. PM Modi expressed India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these domains in the telephonic interaction with the SpaceX CEO.