Elon Musk reignites feud with Donald Trump over Epstein files in latest post on X Elon Musk has reignited his feud with US President Donald Trump by accusing him of withholding the Epstein files and questioning his credibility. Musk pledged to prioritise exposing the scandal if his newly launched America Party gains political ground.

New Delhi:

After a brief period of silence, the public rift between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump has flared up once again, this time over the controversial and long-suppressed Epstein files. Musk, who recently launched his political outfit, the America Party, took aim at Trump on Tuesday for allegedly withholding key documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” Musk posted. The post has since gone viral, fuelling fresh outrage over the long-suppressed client list and official records linked to Epstein’s trafficking network.

America Party to prioritise Epstein scandal, says Musk

Responding to a user who asked whether exposing the Epstein files was a top priority for his newly launched America Party, Musk replied with a “100” emoji, suggesting a strong commitment. He has pledged to make the issue a "high priority" if his party gains political ground.

The feud resurfaced amid renewed public interest after a recent memo from the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” regarding Epstein’s associates. The DOJ also claimed that despite reviewing materials from Epstein’s properties, no client list was found.

Trump and Bondi sidestep questions at press briefing

At a recent White House press conference, President Trump was asked directly about the Epstein client list but brushed it off with, “You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had previously promised action, responded dismissively, “He committed suicide.”

The administration's evasiveness sparked criticism, especially since Bondi had earlier claimed in an interview that the client list was “sitting on her desk.” The DOJ’s statement has triggered a wave of scepticism, with many suggesting a cover-up.

Public backlash follows DOJ statement

Musk joined the backlash by posting a meme of a clown applying makeup with the caption, “There is no Epstein list.” Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones mocked the DOJ's stance, writing, “Next, the DOJ will say ‘Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.’ This is over-the-top sickening.”

Trump-Musk relations deteriorate further

The dispute is the latest chapter in the increasingly bitter fallout between Musk and Trump. Once seen as aligned, the two fell out publicly months ago over disagreements on fiscal policy, particularly Trump’s “tax and spending mega-bill.”

Musk has since launched the America Party, positioning it as a disruptive force against what he calls a “one-party system.” Trump dismissed the idea of a third party, saying, “Third parties have never worked,” and called Musk a “TRAIN WRECK” who had “gone off the rails.”

Musk backtracks on earlier claim linking Trump to Epstein

Earlier this year, Musk had claimed, without evidence, that Trump was named in unreleased Epstein documents. The post was later deleted, and Musk admitted he had “gone too far.”

As public interest in the Epstein case intensifies, the political rivalry between Musk and Trump continues to deepen, adding a new layer of drama to an already polarised landscape.