Elon Musk predicts future of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, says he will be gone in the upcoming elections

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at Diwali party in London

New Delhi: Amid calls for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation by his own MPs, now Tesla CEO and American billionaire Elon Musk has predicted his future in the upcoming elections. "He will be gone in the upcoming elections," Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.

Musk's stern response against Trudeau came after a Swedish journalist posted about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government collapse. To this, Musk called him a "fool". "The German Socialist government has COLLAPSED and there are now talks about a snap election," the journalist wrote. Responding to the journalist's social media post, Musk responded in German and wrote, "Olaf ist ein Narr", which translates to: "Olaf is a fool."

Subsequently, a user sought help from the billionaire businessman in overthrowing Trudeau in Canada. "@elonmusk we need your help in Canada getting rid of Trudeau," wrote a user. To this, Musk said: "He will be gone in the upcoming election".

It is worth recalling this was not the first time the SpaceX CEO criticised Trudeau. Earlier when Trudeau's government made it compulsory for online streaming services to formally register with the government for 'regulatory controls', he dubbed the action a "shameful" act and accused his government of crushing free speech in the country.

Pressure mounts on Trudeau

Notably, Canada will go to polls in October next year where he is supposed to fight on multiple fronts. Multiple polls have suggested Trudeau's approval rating has dipped in recent years. Earlier last month calls for Trudeau's resignation soared after the Liberal leader intensified their demand seeking Trudeau's resignation. During the closed-door meeting, dissenting MPs conveyed their grievances to Trudeau, reflecting growing discontent within the party. This gathering was part of the weekly caucus meetings that take place while the House of Commons is in session.

Trudeau is facing mounting pressure from within his own party, with dissident Liberal MPs giving him an ultimatum to decide his future by October 28. During the caucus meeting last month, a document was presented outlining the case for Trudeau's resignation, but it didn't specify any consequences if he fails to meet the deadline.

Also Read: BIG blow to Trudeau as Canadian legislators vent frustration in closed-door meeting: 'Resign by Oct 28'