Elon Musk praises Trump just after 'temped to escalate' rebuttal to US President's deportation threat

New Delhi:

In a surprising turn amid escalating tensions, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk praised President Donald Trump's negotiating skills shortly after responding cryptically to Trump's veiled deportation threat. The public feud between Musk and Trump, which began as policy disagreements, has intensified into personal attacks and sharp exchanges.

Musk commends Trump on Gaza ceasefire deal

On Wednesday, Musk took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to acknowledge Trump’s role in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Sharing a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, Musk wrote, “Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world.” Trump had announced that Israeli officials agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. He highlighted the role of Qatar and Egypt as mediators and expressed hope that Hamas would accept the deal to prevent further escalation.

Deportation threat sparks cryptic response from Musk

Just a day prior, Trump hinted at the possibility of deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa and naturalised as a U.S. citizen in 2002. The threat was made amid a public spat triggered by Musk’s harsh criticism of Trump’s tax-cut and spending bill, which Musk described as "utterly insane and destructive." Responding on X, Musk wrote, "So tempting to escalate this. So, so tempting. But I will refrain for now," signalling his reluctance to intensify the feud further.

Trump escalates With DOGE threat

Trump did not stop with the deportation threat. He also suggested deploying DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), the cost-cutting unit Musk had once led as a special government employee, against the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. “We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” Trump quipped, adding another layer to their growing conflict.

From allies to adversaries

Musk and Trump’s relationship has dramatically shifted from cooperation to confrontation. Musk previously spent months inside the White House leading an efficiency drive that cut foreign aid and federal agency budgets. After leaving in May, Musk ramped up criticism of Trump’s administration, especially targeting the recent spending bill for ballooning the national debt.

Trump dismisses Musk's criticism

Trump dismissed Musk’s concerns as motivated by financial interests, accusing him of being upset over the loss of electric vehicle tax credits under the new legislation. He added, "He's upset… that he’s losing his EV mandate. But you know, he could lose a lot more than that. Elon can lose a lot more than that." Trump also repeated claims that Musk benefited more from government subsidies than anyone else and suggested that without them, Musk might have to “close up shop and head back to South Africa."

The ongoing feud between Musk and Trump highlights the increasingly personal nature of political and business conflicts in 2025, blending rivalry with moments of reluctant recognition.