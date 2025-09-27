Elon Musk named in New Epstein files; Check what he has to say Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been named in newly released Jeffrey Epstein files however the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has firmly denied the claim.

New Delhi:

The latest batch of Epstein-related documents, released by Democratic lawmakers, includes a six-page itinerary from 2014 and 2019. Among the names mentioned is tech billionaire Elon Musk, whose name appears in a tentative plan for a visit to Epstein's infamous private island in the US Virgin Islands on December 6, 2014. Next to Musk’s name on the schedule was the handwritten question: “Is this still happening?”. However, the documents do not confirm whether Musk ever made the trip.

Musk denies claims

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the allegations outright, writing. “This is false,” he clarified.

Other high-profile names: Gates, Bannon appear in Epstein’s itinerary

The same document references several other high-profile figures:

A tentative breakfast meeting with Bill Gates on December 5, 2014 A scheduled breakfast with Steve Bannon, a key Donald Trump ally, on February 16, 2019

Democratic leaders are now demanding that the US Department of Justice release all remaining files from its Epstein investigation, amid long-standing conspiracy theories that Epstein was blackmailing wealthy and powerful individuals.

The Trump administration had earlier dismissed these demands, stating there was no existing “client list”, a claim that contradicts persistent public belief and speculation surrounding the case.

Musk vs Trump: Fallout over Epstein transparency

Elon Musk has previously hit out at the Trump administration for failing to declassify Epstein-related documents. In a now-deleted post, Musk suggested that Trump’s name appeared in the sealed records and implied that this was the reason for their suppression. “Are there likely to be electronic records in any government or commercial computers recording who travelled on Epstein's plane to the US Virgin Islands?” Musk asked in a recent post on X.

He has also demanded that Biden and federal agencies release the full contents of the Epstein investigation, accusing political leaders of stonewalling the public.“Seriously. He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk wrote, referring to the current administration.

The Epstein scandal

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death, ruled a suicide, has fueled years of speculation, documentaries, and legal battles focused on his alleged connections with elite global figures from business, politics, and royalty. Despite numerous requests from media outlets, activists, and members of Congress, the full details of Epstein’s connections and potential co-conspirators remain sealed or heavily redacted.