Elon Musk exits Trump administration after criticising 'big beautiful bill': 'My scheduled time comes to end' Elon Musk's departure comes just days after he issued a rare public critique of President Trump's newly introduced 'Big, Beautiful' spending bill.

Washington:

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had been serving as an advisor to US President Donald Trump and held the role of Special Government Employee, has announced his exit from the White House. He also stepped down from his position overseeing the formation of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared the news on X and thanked President Trump for the opportunity he had been bestowed to 'reduce wasteful spending'.

A White House official, who requested anonymity to talk about the change, confirmed that Musk was leaving.

'My scheduled time comes to an end'

The billionaire entrepreneur posted on Wednesday about his decision on X, his social media website. "As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," he wrote.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Elon Musk had criticised Trump's tax bill

Notably, Musk's departure comes one day after he criticised the centerpiece of President Trump’s legislative agenda, saying he was "disappointed" by what the president calls his "big beautiful bill."

While speaking to CBS, Musk described the legislation as a "massive spending bill" that increases the federal deficit and "undermines the work: of his Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

"I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both," Musk said.

After Musk's CBS interview, which came out Tuesday night, Trump, speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, defended his agenda by talking about the delicate politics involved with negotiating the legislation.

"I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it," he said.

Trump also suggested that more changes could be made. "We're going to see what happens. It's got a way to go," he said.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Trump lures Canada to be part of USD 175 billion Golden Dome program for free, but...

Also Read: 'No US visa for foreigners who censor Americans on social media': Rubio doubles down on Trump's curb