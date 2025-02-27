Elon Musk admits US 'accidentally' cancelled Ebola prevention grant: 'We won't be perfect' DOGE head Elon Musk has admitted that the US "accidentally cancelled" funds aimed at Ebola prevention. However, he insisted that "there was no interruption" in services before the funding was restored.

Elon Musk on Ebola funding: Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), who was also part of US President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting, confirmed on Wednesday that the US accidentally cancelled funds aimed at Ebola prevention. Speaking at the cabinet meeting, Musk said while hustling to dramatically shrink the US Agency for International Development, “One of the things we accidentally cancelled very briefly was Ebola prevention." He later insisted that “there was no interruption” in services before the funding was restored.

However, according to a USAID official, no funds for the agency's Ebola response had been released under President Donald Trump's January 20 funding freeze for foreign aid, including for efforts to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

Musk hogged limelight at the cabinet meeting

Musk, who was wearing a black “Make America Great Again” campaign hat, hogged the major limelight at the cabinet meeting. Regarding the cost-cutting spree that his DOGE department has embarked upon, Musk said, “If we don't do this, America will go bankrupt.”

Notably, Trump, who himself is not a fan of sharing the limelight, appeared fine with allowing Musk to have the attraction in the hour-plus meeting. Trump said that Musk is "sacrificing a lot," referencing the time the world's richest man is taking away from his many business ventures.

Did Musk get death threats over cutting funds?

Musk, for his part, said his lightning-fast efforts to right-size the government had drawn death threats, and he jokingly knocked his fist on his “wooden head” as he said he hoped to find USD 1 trillion to trim from the federal budget, an effort that has caused extensive disruption among federal workers and those who rely on their services.

Musk defended his weekend attempt to require government workers to justify their prior week's work under penalty of termination—a move that drew pushback from many in the room on national security and privacy grounds—as merely a “pulse check” to ensure that those working for the government have “a pulse and two neurons," adding that “this is not a high bar” for workers to meet.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Mass resignation from Musk's govt efficiency department over concerns of public service dismantling