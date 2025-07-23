Elderly UK woman dies after dog lick leads to fatal infection | What did exactly happen? An 83-year-old woman in Norfolk, UK, died from sepsis after her granddaughter’s dog licked a wound on her leg. The woman, June Baxter, had sustained the injury at home on June 29 and was later diagnosed with a severe infection caused by a bacterium commonly found in the mouths of domestic animals.

An 83-year-old woman from Attleborough, Norfolk, died of sepsis after her leg wound was licked by a domestic dog, an inquest has concluded, according to a report by News18. June Baxter, who was described by her family as “very frail” but independent and strong-willed, injured her leg on June 29 while using a commode at home. Her granddaughter, Caitlan Allin, who was also her primary caregiver, arrived after the incident, during which her pet dog licked the open wound.

Paramedics treated the injury at Baxter’s home, repositioning damaged skin and dressing the cut, the Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard. However, her condition worsened the following day. She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where blood tests revealed an infection caused by Pasteurella multocida, a bacterium commonly found in the mouths of domestic animals such as dogs and cats.

Despite medical treatment, Baxter developed severe sepsis and died in hospital on July 7. The court also heard that she had underlying health issues, including kidney, liver, and heart conditions, which further complicated her recovery.

Coroner Johanna Thompson formally ruled her death as accidental, attributing it to an infection caused by a domestic dog lick. The case underscores the potential risks of exposure to animal saliva, particularly for those with pre-existing health vulnerabilities