Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUNDOECONFLICTO Nine dead in stampede at El Salvador stadium: Report

A stampede at Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador has killed at least 9 people and injured several others during a football match at the arena.

On Twitter, the National Civil Police stated, "The number of deaths after the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium amounts to nine."

"Several" injured people were rushed to near by hospitals, police said.

In the coming hours, it's possible that the official casualty count will rise.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered,” an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists, according to AP.

More details awaited...

Latest World News