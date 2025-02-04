El Salvador President offers to house US prisoners in Salvadoran jails in historic deal

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and US President Donald Trump

In a groundbreaking proposal, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has offered U.S. President Donald Trump a novel solution to the United States' overcrowded prison system. Bukele suggested that the U.S. could send convicted criminals, including US citizens and legal residents, to El Salvador’s prisons in exchange for financial compensation to help stabilize the Salvadoran prison system.

The proposal, which Bukele confirmed during a press conference, is part of a broader historic migration agreement with the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the deal as “unprecedented” and “extraordinary,” noting that it would allow El Salvador to accept criminals currently serving sentences in the U.S., regardless of their nationality.

This agreement could have significant implications, potentially including the deportation of dangerous Venezuelan gang members who have committed crimes in the U.S. but are rejected by their home country.

El Salvador’s offer aims to reduce the burden on the US prison system, which has long struggled with overcrowding. Bukele emphasized that the financial compensation received from the U.S. would be enough for El Salvador to improve its own prison infrastructure, making the proposal beneficial for both countries. The Salvadoran president further confirmed that this initiative would involve housing US prisoners, but the financial terms would help fund the country's prison reforms.

The plan also raises concerns over international law, as it would be the first time a democratic nation has agreed to outsource its prison system to house another country’s citizens. Legal experts suggest that such a deal could face challenges within US courts, particularly regarding constitutional questions.

While still in its early stages, the agreement signals a shift in regional migration and prison management policies. The historic deal has sparked debates over human rights, but it also presents an innovative approach to the challenges of overcrowded prisons and international cooperation.