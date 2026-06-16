Eight killed after B-52 Bomber crashes at US Air Force base in California; all about the aircraft

California:

As many as eight persons were killed after a US Air Force B-52 bomber crashed moments after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert. The incident took place during a routine test mission. The aircraft went down at about 11:20 am on Monday, shortly after departing the runway at the military installation, located north of Los Angeles. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, but aerial images showed the bomber had been almost completely destroyed by the impact and the intense fire that followed.

Black smoke billowed over a large section of scorched desert land near the runway as firefighters and emergency personnel worked at the crash site. Those aboard included both military personnel and government contractors.

No survivors in the crash

Military officials confirmed that all eight occupants died in the accident. Speaking at a press conference, Col James Hayes, deputy commander of the 412th Test Wing, said investigators had reviewed footage of the crash and concluded that survival would have been impossible.

"We lost eight great Americans," Hayes said, adding that officials were working to notify their families.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Hayes said a full investigation had begun and could take as long as six months to complete. He noted that the aircraft was involved in supporting the "radar modernisation programme" at the time of the accident.

The airfield remained closed for much of Monday as emergency crews dealt with the aftermath. Incoming aircraft were diverted elsewhere, while non-commercial visitor passes to the base were temporarily suspended.

Aircraft was part of radar upgrade testing

The B-52 involved in the crash was supporting a programme aimed at upgrading the bomber's radar capabilities. In 2025, a B-52 equipped with a new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system was delivered to Edwards Air Force Base for testing.

The advanced radar is designed to replace the aircraft's aging system and improve efficiency and operational performance.

About the B-52 Stratofortress

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress is one of the longest-serving military aircraft in the world. Introduced into service in 1955, the long-range strategic bomber was designed to carry both conventional and nuclear weapons.

Over the past seven decades, the aircraft has played a major role in numerous military operations involving the United States, including conflicts from Vietnam to the Middle East. Despite its age, the bomber continues to receive upgrades that allow it to remain part of the US Air Force's future plans.

The aircraft is typically operated by a crew of five and can fly more than 14,000 kilometres without refuelling. Powered by eight jet engines, it is capable of carrying up to 32 tonnes of weapons and reaching speeds of around 1,000km/h.

According to US Air Force data, the aircraft's unit cost was estimated at $84 million in constant fiscal year 2012. An updated figure adjusted to current-dollar values has not yet been publicly released.

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