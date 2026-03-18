Eid-Al-Fitr 2026: UAE bans outdoor prayer gatherings to ensure civilian safety amid Iranian strikes

Abu Dhabi:

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced that this year's Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held exclusively inside mosques nationwide, with traditional open air prayer grounds temporarily suspended as part of precautionary safety measures. The move marks a significant departure from long-standing practice, where large numbers of worshippers gather in open spaces for the special prayers marking the end of Ramadan.

In a statement, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said Eid prayers will take place only within mosques across the country. The authority reiterated that the arrangement applies nationwide and will be strictly implemented to ensure safety and order during one of the most widely attended religious occasions in the country.

Precautionary measures in place

The authority confirmed that large outdoor congregations, which are commonly organised for Eid in designated prayer fields, will not be permitted this year. Such gatherings have traditionally drawn thousands of worshippers, often requiring expansive open grounds to accommodate the crowds. “Eid al Fitr prayer for this year will be limited to mosques across the country and will not be held in open prayer grounds or outdoor areas,” the authority said, underlining the temporary nature of the restrictions.

Officials explained that the decision was made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, as well as Islamic affairs departments in Dubai and Sharjah. Authorities said the measure forms part of broader precautionary steps aimed at ensuring the safety and smooth organisation of Eid prayers across the country, particularly given the large turnout typically seen on the occasion.

Mosques prepared for worshippers

The government emphasised that mosques throughout the UAE are fully prepared to accommodate worshippers for the special prayer marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Additional arrangements have been put in place to manage the expected crowds within mosque premises, ensuring that prayers can be conducted in an organised and safe manner.

Worshippers have been urged to follow official guidelines and cooperate with instructions issued by relevant authorities. Officials also called on the public to observe safety precautions while attending prayers. "This step is part of the precautionary measures taken by the state to ensure public safety," the statement said, urging worshippers to adhere to guidelines while performing prayers inside mosques.

Traditionally, Eid al Fitr prayers in the UAE draw large crowds and are often held in open spaces or specially designated prayer grounds to accommodate thousands of worshippers, making this year’s mosque-only arrangement a notable shift from past practice.

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