Egypt: 12 people killed, 33 injured after bus carrying students crashes on Ain Sokhna highway

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

At least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured after a bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt. The Health Ministry of Egypt on Monday night said students from the Suez-based Galala University were on board, returning home using the Ain Sokhna highway, when the accident happened. The ministry didn't reveal what caused the crash.

28 ambulances rushed to the site and transported the injured to the Suez Medical Complex, but didn't disclose their condition, the statement said.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.

(With AP inputs)

Also read: Pakistan all set to host SCO Summit in Islamabad today, Indian delegation arrives | DETAILS