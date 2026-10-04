'Easy way or hard way': Trump says US to decide on Iran, claims Tehran has been 'decimated'

Washington:

As the Middle East conflict continues to escalate, US President Donald Trump said Washington will decide on Iran, warning that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way" while asserting that Tehran has been "decimated".

I will decide for Iran: Trump

"We have a decision that I will make about Iran. Iran has been decimated. So the only question is, it will either be the easy way or the hard way. We will have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said to reporters outside the White House.

The US President continued to withhold details about his planned actions concerning Iran, saying only that the situation was progressing favourably and that Iran was "not doing well".

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump, when asked about his upcoming strategy regarding Iran, initially suggested that revealing his plans would generate significant headlines. "If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you will see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump said.

The US President did not provide further details about the possible measures his administration could take or indicate a timeline for his next steps.

Iran would conclude very quickly: Trump

Earlier, Trump had said that the war with Iran would end "very quickly" and predicted a sharp drop in oil prices once the hostilities were over. He also described Tehran as being severely weakened both economically and militarily.

Speaking to reporters in Texas, Trump said Iran faced a decisive choice over how the conflict would end. "Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other," the President said.

"It’ll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," he added.

"And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock," the US President further stated.

Trump's latest remarks come amid continued US pressure on Iran, with preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear capability remaining a cornerstone of US policy.

(With ANI inputs)

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