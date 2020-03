Image Source : AP 5.7 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Philippines

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the eastern Philippines on Sunday at 21:19 GMT.

The epicenter of the tremors was at the depth of 13 kilometers, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

However, no causalities have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude.

(With inputs from ANI)

