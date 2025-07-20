Three earthquakes, including one of 7.4 magnitude, strike off Russia's Pacific coast; tsunami warning issued The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers and was 144 kilometers east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000.

Moscow:

Three powerful earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, struck off the Pacific coast of Russia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Three powerful earthquakes occurred in the same area off the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky within a span of 32 minutes.

According to news agency Al Jazeera, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake was the first to hit the region, followed by a stronger 6.7-magnitude tremor at 07:07 UTC, occurring 151 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a shallow depth of 8.7 km, according to the USGS. Shortly before that, a powerful 7.4-magnitude quake struck at 06:49 UTC, about 144 km east of the same area, at a depth of 20 km.

Tsunami warning issued

Following the stronger 7.4-magnitude earthquake, the US Geological Survey (USGS) issued a warning that hazardous tsunami waves could be generated within 300 kilometres (186 miles) of the epicentre in the Pacific Ocean.

German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) monitor also confirmed that at least one magnitude 6.7 quake was recorded off the east of Kamchatka Region on Sunday.

The city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has a population of over 163,152 people, according to the city’s website.

On Nov 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

(With agencies input)