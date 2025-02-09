Earthquake with 7.6 magnitude rocks Caribbean southwest of Cayman Islands, tsunami threat alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 rocked the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the tremors struck at 6:23 pm local time and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

Tsunami threat alert issued

The Cayman Islands government issued a tsunami threat alert and said in its social media channels that its “residents living near the coastline are encouraged to move inland.”

Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands. The US National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.

"The February 8, 2025, M7.6 earthquake southwest of the Cayman Islands occurred as the result of strike-slip faulting in the shallow crust near the boundary between the North America and Caribbean plates. Focal mechanism solutions indicate that rupture occurred on a steeply dipping structure striking either west-northwest (right-lateral), or west-southwest (left-lateral)," a statement released by USGS read.

At the location of this earthquake, the North America plate moves to the west-southwest with respect to the Caribbean plate at a rate of approximately - 20 mm/yr. Local to the February 8, 2025 earthquake, this motion is predominantly accommodated along the Swan Islands transform fault, a left-lateral structure, it added.

The location, depth and focal mechanism solution of today’s earthquake are consistent with rupture occurring along this plate boundary structure, or on a nearby and closely related fault, the USGS said.

"While commonly plotted as points on maps, earthquakes of this size are more appropriately described as slip over a larger fault area. Strike-slip-faulting events of the size of the February 8, 2025, earthquake are typically about 140x20 km (length x width). Large earthquakes at this location of the plate boundary are not unexpected. Ten M6 or larger earthquakes have occurred within 250 km, on February 8, 2025 earthquake over the preceding century. Notably, on January 10, 2018, an M7.5 earthquake occurred nearby with a similar mechanism. This 2018 earthquake caused some damage and a small tsunami. Luckily, the remote location of these earthquakes limits the potential for significant damage due to shaking," it added.

(With AP inputs)