Huge earthquake strikes Thailand and Myanmar: 10 shocking videos of panic, destruction | WATCH A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and Myanmar, causing widespread damage and a high-rise collapse in Bangkok, killing at least two. Myanmar declared a state of emergency as rescue operations continue.

Strong 7.7 earthquake hit Thailand and Myanmar during Friday midday, leaving vast destruction, resulting in the death of at least two individuals in Bangkok, and leading Myanmar's military regime to issue a state of emergency across six regions. In Bangkok, a building under construction close to the popular Chatuchak market collapsed, trapping an unspecified number of individuals under the debris. Graphic videos on social media depict the building collapsing into a huge cloud of dust as terrified bystanders screamed and fled for their lives.

Seven individuals were confirmed to have been rescued by authorities, but rescue teams are finding it difficult to access those still trapped because of unstable debris.

Myanmar declares state of emergency

The epicenter of the earthquake was close to Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and was followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock. Myanmar's military government declared a state of emergency in Naypyitaw, Mandalay, and four other areas. But with continuous civil war, humanitarian relief efforts are severely hindered.

Myanmar's Red Cross reported extensive damage, cautioning that fallen power cables and damaged infrastructure are hindering relief efforts in disaster zones such as Mandalay, Sagaing, and Shan State.

Panic in Bangkok as buildings sway

In Bangkok, where more than 17 million people live, thousands of office workers, shoppers, and residents fled buildings when sirens sounded throughout the city.

"I just thought that I was dizzy at first," office worker April Kanichawanakul said, after she ran down 10 flights of stairs upon realizing the whole building was swaying, as reported by news agency AP.

British tourist Fraser Morton, who was in a shopping mall at the time of the quake, reported panic scenes. "There was screaming, people running the wrong way down escalators, lots of banging and crashing inside the mall," he said.

Transportation and infrastructure disruptions

The quake forced the closure of Bangkok's rapid transit system and subway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. Bangkok was declared a disaster area by City Hall, calling in emergency relief.

At the same time, the US Geological Survey experts and those from Germany's GFZ center confirmed that the earthquake had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), a factor that generally leads to greater ground shaking and more potential for damage.

Uncertainty over casualties and further aftershocks

Rescue operations are ongoing throughout the region, with officials issuing warnings of possible aftershocks and advising people to remain vigilant.

Although just two fatalities have been reported in Bangkok so far, officials are concerned that the death toll may increase as reports from rural and conflict-ridden parts of Myanmar continue to emerge.