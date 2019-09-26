Another earthquake measuring 4.8 on Richter Scale jolts India-Pakistan border

Earthquake in Pakistan

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan-India (Jammu and Kashmir) border region on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the tremors were felt at 12:31 pm, news agency ANI reported. Information about the epicenter of the quake was yet not available.

According to media reports, people in Mirpur were seen rushing out of their homes as soon as they felt the tremors.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties resulting from the earthquake.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several north-eastern cities in the country were rattled by a major 5.8-magnitude earthquake, which has claimed the lives of 37 people so far. Rescue operations are still in progress as many are still believed to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed buildings.

The number of casualties was likely to increase as around 100 of the injured were admitted to different hospitals in a critical condition.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of only 10 kilometers, near Mirpur city in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), roughly 20 kilometers north of Jhelum in Punjab, according to the US Geological Survey.

The areas worst hit were Mirpur city, a small town Jatlan and two villages Manda and Afzalpur, where buildings and homes collapsed, trees were uprooted and cracks appeared on roads large enough to swallow cars.

Other cities where the tremors were felt included Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Mansehra, Gujrat, Chitral, Malakand, Swat, Sahiwal, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Also Read | Major 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Seram in Indonesia

Also Read | Pakistan earthquake toll increases to 37