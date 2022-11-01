Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts Pakistan's Islamabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake hits Pakistan

Highlights The earthquake tremors were felt 303km NNW of Islamabad

The tremors were felt at 01:15:01 (Indian Standard Time)

No injuries or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan's Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday. According to the details, the earthquake tremors were felt 303km NNW of Islamabad.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake tremors were felt at 01:15:01 (Indian Standard Time).

The epicenter, with a depth of 120km was determined to be at 36.17 degrees north latitude and 71.68 degrees east longitude, the National Center for Seismology said.

No casualties or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake.

On Saturday, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea's central region, but officials said there were no reports of injuries or major damage.

South Korea's weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still the strongest of the 61 quakes that have occurred in the country this year.

At least 11 homes were damaged, including broken roofs and windows and fractured walls.

No one was hurt or forced to evacuate as of Saturday evening, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

(With inputs from agencies)

