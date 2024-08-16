Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hits Taiwan's east coast, second major in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Staff prepare their stalls at a morning market in Taipei, Taiwan.

Taiwan experienced a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Richter scale. The tremor, centred 34 km from Hualien, eastern Taiwan, marks the second significant quake in 24 hours. Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage have been confirmed. Taiwan, located in a seismically sensitive zone, frequently experiences earthquakes due to its position near tectonic plate boundaries. The region has a history of devastating quakes, including a major one in 1999.

Second earthquake in 24 hours

Taiwan was rocked by a strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale on Friday. The epicenter was located 34 km from Hualien in the eastern part of the country. This quake follows another tremor of 5.4 magnitude that struck northeastern Taiwan just a day earlier.

Frequent earthquakes due to seismic sensitivity

Taiwan is situated in a seismically active zone known as the Circum-Pacific Seismic Belt. The region's location near tectonic plate boundaries makes it prone to frequent earthquakes. From 1900 to 1991, the country experienced approximately 2,200 quakes annually, with some causing significant damage.

Taiwan’s devastating earthquakes

Taiwan has a history of severe earthquakes, including the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude quake on September 21, 1999, which resulted in 2,400 deaths and left thousands injured. Another major quake in 2016 claimed over 100 lives. The most recent quake adds to the long-standing tremors impacting the region.

Understanding earthquake categories and causes

Earthquakes are categorised by intensity, with minor quakes ranging from 2.5 to 5.4, while those above 6.0 are considered dangerous. The tectonic movements beneath the Earth's surface cause these tremors, as the plates shift and release energy when they collide or break.

