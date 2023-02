Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts Japan's Hokkaido

Earthquake: USGS on Saturday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale jolted Japan's Hokkaido. The US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency informed that the earthquake hits Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night at around 10:27 PM (1327 GMT) at a depth of around 43 kilometers. However, no tsunami alert was issued after the offshore quake. Major Japanese media reported no immediate news of damage or injuries.

(further updates awaited)

