Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island
New Delhi:
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