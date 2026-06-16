June 16, 2026
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Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near Indonesia's Palu on Sulawesi Island 

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