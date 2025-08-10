Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Western Turkey, felt strongly in Istanbul Turkey earthquake: The Disaster and Emergency Management Agency reported that several aftershocks followed the main earthquake, the strongest registering a magnitude of 4.6.

Istanbul:

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook northwestern Turkey on Sunday (August 10), sending tremors felt as far as Istanbul, around 200 kilometers away. The quake struck the Balikesir province, near the town of Sindirgi, which was identified as the epicenter. Local media reported that one building collapsed in Sindirgi due to the tremor. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 to 11 kilometers, intensifying its effects on the surface.

Aftershocks and safety warnings

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) confirmed several aftershocks following the main quake, including one measuring magnitude 4.6. Authorities urged residents to avoid entering damaged buildings as inspections and safety checks continue.

Turkey’s seismic risk

Turkey is located on several major fault lines, making it prone to frequent seismic activity. The region’s history includes many strong earthquakes, underscoring the need for vigilance and preparedness among its population.

In February 2023, Turkey was struck by one of its deadliest earthquakes when a magnitude 7.8 quake devastated the country’s southeastern regions. The disaster resulted in tens of thousands of fatalities, left countless others injured, and caused severe destruction across multiple provinces.

The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks that intensified the damage and hampered rescue operations. This catastrophe stands as one of the most severe natural disasters in Turkey’s recent memory, triggering an extensive emergency response and drawing international assistance. Turkey’s location atop several active fault lines continues to leave it highly susceptible to powerful and frequent earthquakes.